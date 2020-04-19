KAT Ranch operated in North Beach area between Summerland and Peachland

THE KAT RANCH The KAT Rancha, in the North Beach area, operated from 1941 until 1958. The partners were Larry Kelly, Ted Atkinson and Eileen Tomlin, hence the name KAT. (Summerland Museum photo)

The KAT Ranch, in the North Beach area north of Summerland, operated from 1941 until 1958.

The partners were Larry Kelly, Ted Atkinson and Eileen Tomlin, hence the name KAT.

The ranch grew mostly peaches. Peaches have been grown in Summerland and the Okanagan Valley since before 1900.

Between the rows were tomatoes and zucca melon, a popular vegetable in the 1940s.

After Kelly’s death in 1958, the ranch was subdivided.

