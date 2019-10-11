File photo: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission Thanksgiving 2018

Join the Gospel Mission for Thanksgiving

The Kelowna Gospel Mission will serve Thanksgiving dinner on Monday

The Kelowna Gospel Mission’s annual Thanksgiving dinner will be served on Monday Oct. 14.

Staff and volunteers are preparing all the fixings for the meal including turkey and ham which will be available to residents of the emergency shelter as well as the public.

Many of those who attend the dinner are those seniors or people living with disabilities, said Randy Benson, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

“The people we see day to day are living under challenging circumstances. They are living in poverty and often call Kelowna’s Gospel Mission their home. When we celebrate Thanksgiving with a turkey dinner our volunteers go the extra mile to give it a homey and special feeling. People need someone in their corner, and we want to show them that there are so many people caring for them and rooting for them.”

More than 50 people will volunteers their time on Monday to serve the dinner including city councillor Loyal Wooldridge, Conservative candidate Dan Albas, MLA Steve Thomson, Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr and Conservative candidate Tracy Gray.

Thanksgiving dinner will be served from noon to 6 p.m. at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, 251 Leon Avenue.

READ MORE: New milk donation depot opens in Kelowna to help at-risk babies

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Orange Sails will be ‘unignorable’ this weekend

Just Posted

Join the Gospel Mission for Thanksgiving

The Kelowna Gospel Mission will serve Thanksgiving dinner on Monday

Drag superstar AJA in Kelowna this weekend

AJA will be performing at Sapphire on Saturday night and embarking on a private wine tour on Sunday

New milk donation depot opens in Kelowna to help at-risk babies

Interior Health opened depots in Kelowna and Kamloops earlier this week

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting wildfire

The ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan seniors honoured as Heat unable to beat visiting TRU

Heat men tie, women lose in soccer action against the Wolfpack Thursday night

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

PHOTOS: On this day 44 years ago, SNL began!

The show aired for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, hosted by George Carlin

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Salmon Arm’s bid to host Junior A Hockey Championships proves unsuccessful

Eight Canadian communities submitted bids, Shuswap bid made top three

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Most Read