International Women’s Day events to celebrate empowerment, gender equality

Several events will be on this week to honour women and their achievements

International Women’s Day is coming up on Sunday (Mar. 8), but the Okanagan is celebrating throughout the week with several events.

If you’re not sure where to get some inspiration or where to go to celebrate women in your life, then check out the following events.

Celebrate International Women’s Day with pie (Mar. 5) – Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm’s SAFE Society is hosting a coffeehouse-style night to celebrate women and empowerment at the Shuswap Pie Company on Thursday (Mar. 5). According to the SAFE Society, the goal of the event is to create a space for the community to commemorate and celebrate women’s achievements, and talk about advancing gender equality.

The Empowered Project launch (Mar. 6) – Kelowna

Kelowna Artist Ana Luyben’s exhibit The Empowered Project will launch on Friday (Mar. 6) to celebrate women’s empowerment. Event attendees will be able to participate in the interactive exhibit by drawing a self-portrait or a portrait of someone who inspires and empowers them. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society’s trauma counselling services for sexual assault survivors.

Okanagan Heritage Museum hosts International Women’s Day family tour (Mar. 7) – Kelowna

Stories of driven, daring and dynamic women who called the Okanagan home will be on display. There will be fun and prizes, and the tour is designed for the whole family.

Okanagan Heritage Museum hosts tour – for adults (Mar. 11 and 12) – Kelowna

Following a family-friendly tour, the Okanagan Heritage Museum will host a tour for adults 19 and above. The tour will feature inspiring Okanagan women and their stories, paired with wine and cheese. Space is limited for adult tours, so get your tickets right away. Click the link for more information on both tours.

Peachland honours women’s contributions to the land, water, and their communities (Mar. 8) – Peachland

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance and the Westbank First Nation will be co-hosting a celebration with English tea and various Indigenous foods. There will also be Indigenous educators and performers, and the day will include a performance of the 1952 opera “The Lake.” The day will end with a Syilx water ceremony.

Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser dinner (Mar. 8) – Okanagan Falls

Okanagan’s top chefs will be donating their time and skills for a special fundraiser dinner on Sunday (Mar. 8).

The charity dinner will be hosted by The Paisley Notebook for the fourth year, with proceeds going to various charities in the Okanagan, including the CMHA’s Foundry in Kelowna.

This year’s proceeds will go to the Foundry in Kelowna and Penticton, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and Slow Food Canada.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter