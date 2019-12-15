In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up the Shuswap

The CP Rail Holiday Train stopped in Sicamous on its annual journey to raise money for food banks in the communities the railway line passes through.
As the train stopped shortly after dark on Saturday, Dec. 14, the crowd numbering in the hundreds was treated to roaring bonfires and live music from Terri Clark and Dallas Smith as they took in the festive lighting on the train. The Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s food bank was treated to a $5,500 donation from the railway.
After stopping in Sicamous the train rolled on to Canoe, Salmon Arm and Notch Hill before stopping for the night and then proceeding to Chase on Sunday, Dec. 15.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter