Luke and Morgan Bischoff and Kyla Hewitt compete in the professional loggers’ competition last weekend. (Jim Cooperman photo)

In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held at The Hub in Scotch Creek on June 29. A large crowd attended the event to watch as professional and amateur lumberjacks alike competed, as well as take in the live music, food and dance.

Photos by Jim Cooperman

Carson Bischoff chops while on the pole in the professional loggers’ competition. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Dawn Briscoe races on the crosscut saw with Luke Brown-John doing the oiling in the professional loggers’ competition at The Hub in Scotch Creek on June 29. (Jim Cooperman photo)

