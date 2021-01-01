In Good News: January 2020









The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band will be the loudest, proudest and largest entry in the Vernon Winter Carnival’s 60th anniversary parade. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) In a year unlike any other, the Vernon Morning Star is looking back at the bright side of 2020. Here are a few stories from January that show some of the positive work, activities and accomplishments in our community. The series will continue, so make sure to check back for more good news as we say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in 2021. It’s a boy!

Cory and Amy Silzer with their newborn baby boy, Tanner James Silzer, who was born Jan. 1, 2020, 8:53 a.m, at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) New Year’s Baby The Silzer family from Lake Country rang in the new decade with a brand new bundle of joy. Tanner James Silzer was born at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) Jan. 1, 2020, at 8:53 a.m, to parents Amy and Cory Silzer. The couple’s first baby weighed in at seven pounds, 12 ounces and a full head of dark hair. On Thursday, VJH auxiliary public relations director Yvonne Feedham and president Anne Shaw stopped by to welcome the baby boy to the world with a gift basket and flowers provided by Safeway. Asher and Kyler took their mini-Zamboni from their backyard rink in Vernon to the Vancouver Canucks game against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 27, 2020. (Vancouver Canucks - screenshot) Kids take homemade Zamboni to Canucks’ ice A pair of young Vernon brothers took their ice-cleaning services to the big leagues at Monday night’s Vancouver Canucks home game Jan. 27, 2020. Kyler and Asher Anderson became internet-famous after their parents shared a video of their mini-Zamboni a week prior. The video shows the five- and six-year-olds driving their custom-built Zamboni around the backyard rink their parents built for them. The original video, posted to Twitter, Jan. 22, amassed hundreds of thousands of views and some Twitter users suggested the boys might be ready for intermission duties at an NHL game. “Canucks should bring those kids to a game and give them a ride on the real Zamboni!” wrote Kurtis Jacques on the Twitter post. The Canucks did Kyler and Asher one better: they invited the boys to Rogers Arena for Monday’s game between the Canucks and the St. Louis Blues, and let them bring their own Zamboni along with them. Video “We really like our Zamboni,” Asher tells a Canucks’ media person in the video. “Our mom built it.” Kyler said he’s a good driver, but in the interview, Asher said his brother has crashed the electric Zamboni “a little bit” on their backyard rink. Volunteer named Good Citizen of the Year

Resi Nagler, centre, was named the 2019 Good Citizen of the Year by JCI Vernon on Jan. 29, 2020. Nagler was recognized for her volunteer efforts in a variety of organizations including VJH Foundation and her church, St. James. (Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation/Facebook photo) Volunteer named Good Citizen of the Year

“(She) brightens everyone’s day that she sees,” Nagler’s nominator, Ute Cummings said. “She is an inspirational light for many much younger than herself, always has a smile on her face and lends a hand whenever and wherever she can.”

Nagler has volunteered for several organizations including the Nordic House, VJH Foundation, Vernon Winter Carnival, Schubert Centre and her church: St. James.

JCI Vernon’s co-chairs said Nagler’s nomination stood out amongst the rest due to her diverse volunteer background.

Coldsnap sees outpouring of support for homeless

Turning Points Collaborative Society and the Upper Room Mission were both blown away by the response of Vernonites during the cold snap that froze the city in early January.

“Before the cold snap hit, we put out a call for more blankets, hand warmers and winter gear to help keep our guests warm,” URM media and events coordinator Parker Crook said.

“Only a few short hours later, we had donation after donation pour in through our front doors,” he said. “The level of support in our community is truly remarkable.”

Josh Winquist, Turning Point’s director of public relations, agreed.

“Conversations can be contentious regarding people experiencing homelessness and the visible signs of homelessness,” he said.

“But during this cold snap, all of that was put aside,” he said. “It seemed like it didn’t matter who you are, or where you are coming from — people felt it.

“You couldn’t deny how brutally cold it was and (the community) responded to it.”

Alumi trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

Royal treatment in Vernon

Do you remember before any real mention of the novel coronavirus, Canadians everywhere couldn’t stop talking about where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were going to move when they announced they’d be moving here? Oh, the simpler times.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January they were looking to lay their roots in Canada — at least part-time.

Many were speculating B.C. would be the No. 1 pick for the royal couple, but where, exactly, was unknown.

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said our city would be a great place for the royal couple as it has lots to offer Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“As we know, the Duke and Duchess are new parents and Vernon is a great community for young families,” Mayor Victor Cumming said. “This city has the convenience of urban amenities, while still offering a relaxed pace and balanced lifestyle.”

Vernon, known as a four-season destination playground, offers an abundance of hiking and biking trails throughout Ellison, Kalamalka Lake and Silver Star provincial parks.

It is also home to three world-class resorts, ski and snowshoe trails, wellness activities and so much more.

The Science Centre, Allan Brooks Nature Centre and an abundance of community arts programs offer fantastic learning opportunities for baby Archie and his royal parents.

“This is a place of choice,” Cumming said. “We have the activities, quick access to an international airport and something to do for everyone.”

READ MORE: Vernon’s own Prince Harry and Megan story makes royal reappearance

Justin Moore, originally from Vernon, performs a cover of Perfect Symphony alongside his father, Paul, a professional opera singer. The video was posted to YouTube on Jan. 4, 2020. Almost a year later, the video has garnered more than 260,000 views. (YouTube)

260K viewers watch local singer’s duet with dad

Musician Justin J. Moore grew up admiring the vocal stylings of his father, Paul.

On Jan. 4, the two released a cover together that has since been shared hundreds of times.

Moore, a W.L. Seaton Secondary School graduate, is the son of two professional Julliard-trained opera singers.

He grew up studying classical piano and music theory at the Vernon Community Music School, but his parents were a source of inspiration.

“As with most kids who are fortunate enough to have a father in their lives, mine was my teacher and my inspiration,” Moore wrote in a YouTube post.

Moore said his part of Perfect Symphony, a song originally performed by Ed Sheeran, was filmed in his Kelowna apartment and his father recorded his portion in a garage.

“Now that I’m older, I can hear all the ways in which my voice developed as a result of imitating his,” Moore said.

www.youtube.com

Snow a hit with Aussie visitors

Kieran, left, and Josh Eastwood of Adelaide, Australia, built their first snow couple while visiting Armstrong in January. (Karen Wilkinson photo)

Snow a hit with Aussie visitors

The snow blanketed the North Okanagan in January and while people have their opinions about the white stuff, two young Australian visitors absolutely love it.

During their stay in Armstrong, Josh and Kieran Eastwood, from Adelaide, constructed their first-ever snowman and snow woman.

“They went out in the morning and worked on the snowmen all day,” Karen Wilkinson said.

The boys experienced all things winter during their stay. They tried sledding and tubing for the first time at SilverStar Mountain Resort, rode the mini snowmobiles at the resort and took in their first hockey game.

“Canada and snow were definitely a hit with them,” Wilkinson said.

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.