In Good News: August 2020

Del Fulgham celebrated his 101st birthday July 20, 2020, at Heritage Square in Vernon. (Submitted photo)Del Fulgham celebrated his 101st birthday July 20, 2020, at Heritage Square in Vernon. (Submitted photo)
Kensington Hewson, 15, passed her recreational pilot’s licence test at Aurora Aviation in Vernon on Aug. 4, 2020. Her licence will be issued on her 16th birthday Thursday, Aug. 13. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)Kensington Hewson, 15, passed her recreational pilot’s licence test at Aurora Aviation in Vernon on Aug. 4, 2020. Her licence will be issued on her 16th birthday Thursday, Aug. 13. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Five-year-old Kash Procyk got a special surprise when his soccer ball went across the road in August and a police officer retrieved it for him with lights and sirens. (Leslie Prudent photo)Five-year-old Kash Procyk got a special surprise when his soccer ball went across the road in August and a police officer retrieved it for him with lights and sirens. (Leslie Prudent photo)

In a year unlike any other, the Vernon Morning Star is looking back at the bright side of 2020. Here are a few stories from August that show some of the positive work, activities and accomplishments in our community:

Happy 101st birthday!

Delbert Fulgham’s 101st birthday is one to remember.

Instead of hugs and kisses from family, the Vernon resident marked the occasion through the open window of his ground-floor room at Heritage Square amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Fulgham, known as Del, still smiled to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren turn up with a giant banner, signs and well wishes.

“Granddaughter in-law Carrie made a delicious maple walnut cake, shared by family while social distancing outside,” said Fulgham’s daughter Elaine Reich.

“Of course, a piece of birthday cake had been left inside for Del to enjoy.”

READ FULL STORY HERE

Driver’s test nothing compared to this: teen pilot

Fifteen-year-old Kensington Hewson, Kensie for short, wasn’t yet old enough to drive, but she could already fly a plane.

Hewson had been training for the past year and a half at Vernon’s Aurora Aviation and on Aug. 4, she passed her test to obtain a recreational pilot’s licence – which was issued when she turned 16 on Aug. 13.

Hewson said she’s not so worried about getting her L after obtaining her pilot’s licence.

She can go for her private pilot licence when she’s 17.

SEE VIDEO AND MORE HERE

Officer returns boy’s missing ball, smile

This Vernon grandmother shared a good-news story about a local RCMP officer at a time when police were making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Leslie Prudent was kicking a soccer ball around with her five-year-old grandson when the ball rolled out onto the road.

Living on Middleton Mountain, she told the five-year-old to leave the ball and they would have to resume their game later when they could retrieve it.

No sooner had little Kash Procyk’s body started to slump when his eyes suddenly lit up brighter than the red and blue lights he saw coming towards them.

“The police officer was coming down the road and picked up the ball and put it in his cruiser and put his lights on and backed all the way up to bring it to him,” Prudent said.

READ MORE

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Best of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In Good News: July 2020
Next story
Icy Oyama waters no problem for 7-year-old

Just Posted

A virtual service is being held for Glenn Mitchell, who passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020. The service will be available on YouTube starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Celebrating the life of Glenn Lloyd Mitchell

A virtual service is being held for the longtime Morning Star editor on YouTube today at 1:30 p.m.

Winter Starr, 7, was brave enough to go for a polar bear swim in Oyama to ring in 2021.(Contributed)
Icy Oyama waters no problem for 7-year-old

Winter Starr welcomed the new year with a polar bear swim

Del Fulgham celebrated his 101st birthday July 20, 2020, at Heritage Square in Vernon. (Submitted photo)
In Good News: August 2020

Let’s remember the good things this holiday season, here’s a few stories that stood out to us in August

Meet Alder, and Willow. Image: British Columbia Wildlife Park. (Instagram)
In Good News: July 2020

Let’s remember the good things this holiday season, here’s a few stories that stood out to us in July

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet (right) has been elected to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame as part of the induction class of 2020-21. (File photo)
In Good News: June 2020

Let’s remember the good things this holiday season, here’s a few stories that stood out to us in June

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
4 dead after helicopter crashes in northern Alberta

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

This guy was caught on camera shovelling a driveway and then going into the backyard to attempt to steal things on Dec. 30 in the Van Horne area. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Thief pretends to shovel driveways, steals from South Okanagan yards

The brazen thief stole from at least four yards in Penticton

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa, east of Sicamous, early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)
RCMP in Shuswap investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

A police news release stated the 65-year-old woman was found in Malakwa with ‘significant injuries’

Cody Petrone, a lived-experience ambassador for CRIS, made a snow angel in Kelowna on Jan. 1, as a part of the CRIS Polar Bear Challenge. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Central Okanagan residents get cold in support of those with disabilities

In absence of annual polar bear dip, participants got creative in their fundraising efforts

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Celebrate the New Year by all means, but don’t expect it to be a reset. Black Press File Photo
2020 was NOT a bad year, so quit blaming it

Illness, grief and disaster have no respect for astrology

Most Read