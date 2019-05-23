Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

If you feel your home is missing a little something extra, a spark, or a sense of character — it’s probably missing a cat.

But do not fear, the BC SPCA is here.

From May 25 to 31 shelters across the province are promoting adult cat adoption, where you could find a new feline friend for half price.

Lorie Chortyk, BC SPCA general manager of communications said the event is presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and there are many amazing cats to meet at local shelters.

“We’re offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all adult cats, which is a great incentive for people who have been thinking about adopting and it allows us to find homes more quickly for the incredible cats in our care,” said Chortyk. “This spring we have taken an overwhelming number of cats into care through hoarding cases and other rescue situations, so our shelters are very full.”

There are also benefits to adopting an older cat into your home.

“Older cats tend to be more calm; they’ve also been litter box trained and their personalities are developed, so it is easier to find just the right match,” she added.

Last year, the BC SPCA found new loving homes for nearly 10,000 cats and kittens throughout the province. If you’re interested in making an adult cat part of your family, be sure to visit your local BC SPCA branch, or visit spca.bc.ca/adopt.

READ MORE: Big White firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

READ MORE: Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ripley strives for family atmosphere
Next story
VIDEO: Bakers find inspiration in the news

Just Posted

FormaShape snuffs small electrical fire

Fire department responds to fire in Lake Country for precautionary measures

Melcor Developments supports YMCA Strong Kids with generous $9,000 donation

Local business raises funds to enrich community through YMCA services

Kelowna Memorial Cup committee visits 2019 tournament in Halifax

The committee wants to get a first-hand look at how the tournament is organzied

Boil water notice in effect for Lake Country

A broken water main leads to boil water notice in the District of Lake Country

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana growing ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Most Read