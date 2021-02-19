Ice skating at Stuart Park rink comes to a close

The last day to free skate is Feb. 28

After a blistery cold week temperatures are on the rise in Kelowna, which means the outdoor skating season is coming to an end.

There is just over a week left to enjoy the free public skating at Stuart Park.

As the days get warmer the ice becomes more difficult to maintain which is why the City of Kelowna is closing the rink down on Feb. 28.

To ensure public safety amid COVID-19, all skate times at the Stuart Park outdoor rink must still be booked in advance.

A reminder to those booking skate times for the remainder of the month to make sure to check the live cam at before heading down to the rink, especially if it’s a warm day. Milder temperatures can potentially lead to unscheduled rink closures for ice maintenance which would be noted on the live cam.

For more information about skating at Stuart Park and to book a skate time, visit kelowna.ca/stuartpark.

