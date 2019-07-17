House of Rose Winery offers Art in the Vineyard

Fans of local art and wine can enjoy both at the House of Rose Winery in Kelowna

Art in the Vineyard, a public event hosted by House of Rose Winery, opens Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Photo: Pixabay

Fans of local art and Kelowna wine will have the chance to enjoy both this weekend at the House of Rose Winery.

Art in the Vineyard is an event featuring 14 local artists scattered throughout the winery grounds, holding drop-in art classes and showcasing their work. The family-friendly (and dog-friendly) event runs Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 21 from 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

“We believe celebrating and supporting our local artists is important,” said House of Rose event co-ordinator Nikhita Dhanday in a release.

“It’s all about what makes Kelowna the great city it is.”

The styles of art on display will range from “abstract to mixed media and everything in between,” according to Elaine Hatch, an artist and member of On the Edge Collective, which collaborated with the House of Rose Winery to bring the event into fruition.

Those attending can hear live music played by Kelowna musician David Sproule, take in a mixed media art project by artists Allanah Weston and Carney Oudendag and grab a snack from Rollie’s Road House food truck. Afternoon paint classes led by Hatch along with local artist Lisa Hewitt offer the chance to create abstract art with a variety of different tools and techniques.

Tickets to paint-and-sip classes can be bought at the House of Rose wine shop at 2270 Garner Road, or by calling 250-765-0802.

Visit the House of Rose website for more information.