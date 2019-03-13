A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)
Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store
Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday
Longhorn Pub Cold Beer and Wine Store drive-thru saw “their most unique customer” Tuesday afternoon when a horse and its owner rode through to buy some alcohol.
Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any truth to the rumours that they bought “mare-garita mix.”
The liquor store is still under construction but the renovation is expected to be complete soon.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)
A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)