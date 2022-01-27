Hometown Hero: Ron Bartz is always willing to give a helping hand

On a snowy day, Ron Bartz is outside clearing the road for his Kelowna neighbours

The Kelowna Capital News is looking to tell the story of those Unsung Heroes who go above and beyond to make the community great.

Whether that is someone who clears a driveway, volunteers at the food bank or goes an extra mile at their job, we want to let Kelowna know about these shining stars.

In his neighbourhood, Ron Bartz is looked at as more than just someone next door – he’s looked at as a role model and a hero.

Bartz has been in Kelowna for several years and has always been willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he can. Since the snow began to fall this winter, his neighbour Sandra Sellick claims he’s been out on the road with his John Deere tractor 15 times to clear the neighbourhood.

“We’re fortunate to have what we have,” said Bartz. “I have little four-wheel drive tractor that sweeps the road. It’s fun to get out there and help.”

Bartz’s side of the road doesn’t have a sidewalk but he makes sure to walk across the street to shovel the sidewalk on the other side.

When the city snow plows come by, it can make it hard for people to get out of their driveways, but Bartz always makes sure to clear the way for everyone so they can get in and out of their homes safely.

“Some of these driveways are pretty steep,” said Ron. “If someone has an issue with their health and has to get out to a doctor, I like to try and help that way so they’re free to come and go. I’m fortunate to have the tractor.”

“The neighbours appreciate it and try to do things back to show their appreciation.”

“On a snowy day, there is no sight or sound more appreciated than Bartz bundled up on his tractor helping his neighbours,” said Sellick.

If you would like to nominate a member of the community that you think is a “hometown hero,” send an email to edit@kelownacapnews.com.

CommmunityKelownaSnow