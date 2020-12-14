MADD is created a crashed car display to bring awareness to people who choose to drive under the influence (Black Press files)

Holiday awareness: MADD constructs car crash display downtown Kelowna

Impaired driving continues to be the leading cause of death for Canadians

As impaired driving continues to be the leading cause of death in Canada, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is creating a visual display to demonstrate the possible consequences of choosing to drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

MADD is working with the Kelowna RCMP and ICBC to construct a crashed car display for a holiday awareness campaign, according to MADD’s recent news release.

The display will be unveiled tomorrow (Dec. 15) on Mill Street and Queensway. It will go until Dec. 20 and then be moved to Home Hardware on Dayton and Springfield Road from Dec. 21 until Jan. 3. The campaign will end at Superstore on Louie Drive in West Kelowna, from Jan. 4 until Jan. 15.

“This display dramatically delivers the message that we need to make sure we have a plan to get home safely before going out during the festive season,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “Let’s all be careful out there this winter and keep our friends and family safe.”

In the southern Interior, there were nine fatalities where alcohol, drugs or medication was a contributing factor to a vehicle incident, according to ICBC’s 2019 report.

