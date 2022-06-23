This historic photo is of these seven men, who were but a few of the many young men who settled on the East Bench of Oyama in the immediate post First World War era. Many purchased lands originally part of the Wood Lake Fruitlands Company. Enthusiasm was high because the war years had been very profitable for established orchardists. (Lake Country Museum & Archives photo)

Historic Lake Country

East Bench of Oyama settlers

~History column provided by Lake Country Museum & Archives

historyLake Country

