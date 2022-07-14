Historic Lake Country

This historic photo is from 1941 at the Okanagan Centre Tennis Court Pavilion. A group of women sit waiting to play. According to the Lake Country Museum & Archives, pictured is half the face of Mrs. Bond (left), followed by Pat Richards, Beryl Harrop, Doris Gleed, Karleen Hare, Mrs. Brixton and Sue Hare. (Photo contributed by the Lake Country Museum & Archives)

~History column provided by Lake Country Museum & Archives

