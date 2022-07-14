This historic photo is from 1941 at the Okanagan Centre Tennis Court Pavilion. A group of women sit waiting to play. According to the Lake Country Museum & Archives, pictured is half the face of Mrs. Bond (left), followed by Pat Richards, Beryl Harrop, Doris Gleed, Karleen Hare, Mrs. Brixton and Sue Hare. (Photo contributed by the Lake Country Museum & Archives)

This historic photo is from 1941 at the Okanagan Centre Tennis Court Pavilion. A group of women sit waiting to play. According to the Lake Country Museum & Archives, pictured is half the face of Mrs. Bond (left), followed by Pat Richards, Beryl Harrop, Doris Gleed, Karleen Hare, Mrs. Brixton and Sue Hare. (Photo contributed by the Lake Country Museum & Archives)

Historic Lake Country

Okanagan Centre Tennis Court Pavilion circa 1941

This historic photo is from 1941 of the Okanagan Centre Tennis Court Pavilion. A group of women sit waiting to play.

According to the Lake Country Museum & Archives, pictured is half the face of Mrs. Bond, followed by Pat Richards, Beryl Harrop, Doris Gleed, Karleen Hare, Mrs. Brixton and Sue Hare.

~History column provided by Lake Country Museum & Archives

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyLake CountryLocal History

Previous story
Wander through West Kelowna in the latest ‘Explore Next Door’ video
Next story
KCR: Seniors Outreach launches new program in support of seniors

Just Posted

North Westside Fire Rescue crews extinguish an early morning blaze at the Evely Recreation Site on Wednesday, July 6. Two park officers lost their trailer and vehicle, three pets and their belongings in the blaze. (North Westside Fire Rescue photo)
PHOTOS: ‘Suspicious’ North Westside campsite fire investigated

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: How to get a new phone charger for free

Conceptual rendering of 227-unit project planned for Boynton Place on Knox Mt. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Housing development on Kelowna’s Knox Mt. nixed for now

Conceptual rendering of Marriott Courtyard Hotel planned for Kelowna Airport Business Park. (Photo/Argus Properties)
Kelowna Airport Business Park to host third hotel