This historic photo is of the 1942 cast of Sewing for the Heathen. The one-act comedy had nine women in the cast. Left to right: Gwen Van Acheron, Winna Caesar, Anne Land, Mrs. Parker, Bridget, Mrs. Lucy MacFarlane, Nora Carter and Beryl Harrop.

Historic Lake Country

Sewing for the Heathen 1942

~History column provided by Lake Country Museum & Archives

