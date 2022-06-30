Historic Lake Country

This historic photo is of the 1942 cast of Sewing for the Heathen. The one-act comedy had nine women in the cast. Left to right: Gwen Van Acheron, Winna Caesar, Anne Land, Mrs. Parker, Bridget, Mrs. Lucy MacFarlane, Nora Carter and Beryl Harrop.
~History column provided by Lake Country Museum & Archives
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.