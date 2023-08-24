Historic Lake Country

This historic photo is of the 1993 Lake Country Museum fire truck.
Lake Country Museum & Archives chose this history photo as firefighters from Lake Country and around the Okanagan battle the Grouse Complex blaze.
~Lake Country Museum & Archives
A look back on the past
