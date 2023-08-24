This historic photo is of the 1993 Lake Country Museum fire truck. Lake Country Museum & Archives chose this history photo to showcase this week in the Lake Country Calendar as firefighters from Lake Country and around the Okanagan battle the Grouse Complex fires. (Lake Country Museum & Archives)

Historic Lake Country

A look back on the past

Lake Country Museum & Archives chose this history photo as firefighters from Lake Country and around the Okanagan battle the Grouse Complex blaze.

~Lake Country Museum & Archives

