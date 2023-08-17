This historic photo is of the Goldie family with visitors at the Rainbow Ranche, from left to right Bob, Jessie, Nancy, Margaret Rogers Goldie, Anne (with Minnie the doll), Nora Gibson Goldie and Jim. (Lake Country Museum & Archives)

This historic photo is of the Goldie family with visitors at the Rainbow Ranche, from left to right Bob, Jessie, Nancy, Margaret Rogers Goldie, Anne (with Minnie the doll), Nora Gibson Goldie and Jim. (Lake Country Museum & Archives)

Historic Lake Country

A look back at Lake Country’s past

This historic photo is of the Goldie family with visitors at the Rainbow Ranche, (l to r) Bob, Jessie, Nancy, Margaret Rogers Goldie, Anne (with Minnie the doll), Nora Gibson Goldie and Jim.

~Lake Country Museum & Archives

historyLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Adopted basset hound lands in Revelstoke after cross country voyage
Next story
Bear sighting near Salmon Arm wharf serves as reminder

Just Posted

Indigenous youth along with RCMP will be canoeing the length of Okanagan Lake from Aug. 21-25. (RCMP/Submitted)
Indigenous youth joining RCMP in paddle from Vernon to Penticton

The McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna has been burning since Tuesday, Aug. 15. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: Wildfire burning above West Kelowna balloons to 300 hectares

(Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Crash damages Kelowna’s Raymer Elementary school fence

Firestorm 2003. (Capital News file photo)
Okanagan Mountain Park fire an enduring memory