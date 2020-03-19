When Jamie Gilowski couldn’t visit his grandmother at Noric House due to COVID-19 concerns, he got creative. (Submitted Photo)

‘Hi Baba’: Okanagan man finds creative way to maintain visits with grandma amid COVID-19

Despite the care facility being closed to the public, Jamie Gilowski saw power in the pen to send his love

One Armstrong man hasn’t let COVID-19 stop him from seeing his grandmother, but it has changed the way he’s visited.

Jamie Gilowski went to visit his grandma at Noric House Wednesday, March 18, but amid the rapidly evolving pandemic, he knew “it was not the best time to go inside the care facility.”

“I obeyed the suggestions posted outside the main doors,” he said. “I was stumped and thought, ‘how can I turn this negative into a positive.’”

In lieu of his visit, Gilowski handcrafted a loving sign to hang from her window, and filmed the entire process to share with friends on Facebook.

“Hi Baba,” the sign reads. “We love you and miss you lots. Sorry we cannot visit you due to the virus.”

“Please stay healthy,” the sign reads. “We are all OK.”

Watch the videos here:

“She loved it,” Gilowski said of Baba Olga’s response.

It was all he could think of to turn the situation around after he was initially bummed out to learn he couldn’t visit his grandmother.

“I was sad when I got up there earlier in the day and I couldn’t get my head around it,” said Gilowski, who is very close to Baba. “So I got creative and headed down to Staples (thankfully they were open). Love has no boundaries.”

Amid this stressful and sometimes scary time, Gilowski urges others to stay healthy and positive and help each other where we can.

“This is about trying to adapt to the now, using the cards that are left on the table,” said Gilowski, who owns Bigg Rigg Productions and has had to postpone the April 18 rodeo.

“Ask yourself, ‘what can I do today to brighten another human being’s day, or how can I help someone without making human contact with them.”

READ MORE: Grocery stores hold senior shopping hours in the Vernon area

READ MORE: Armstrong cowboy battles beasts of addiction

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Vernon still open for business

Just Posted

Quails’ Gate Winery restaurant offering take out amid COVID-19

Old Vines joins several prominent restaurants offering takeout in the Okanagan

Flight reductions at YLW due to COVID-19 concerns

The airport is open and flights are operating but flight reductions are expected

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Where to grab a Kelowna craft beer during COVID-19 crisis

Craft breweries throughout Kelowna are selling beer in alternative fashions

Man allegedly steals $1400 worth of cheese from West Kelowna grocer

Police are looking to speak with a man in connection with a cheese theft

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

‘Minions’ movie delayed; Conan tries late night with iPhone

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

Shuswap grocery stores designate shopping time for at-risk customers

Time set aside in Salmon Arm stores for seniors and the immunocompromised

Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents

Second Harvest sets up system to keep people fed

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

City of Vernon still open for business

Development projects, infrastructure maintenance continuing despite COVID-19

Most Read