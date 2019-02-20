Heritage Week kicks off around the Central Okanagan

KPA#4123: Lady of the Lake contestants with Ogopogo, 1950 - Credit: Okanagan Heritage Museum

It’s Heritage Week around the Central Okanagan and the heritage societies are celebrating.

The Lake Country Museum is holding a Scavenger Hunt Wednesday Feb. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lake Country Museum during BC Heritage

The Kelowna and District Genealogical Society will have displays set up for the week at the Kelowna and Rutland branches of the Okanagan Regional Libraries.

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society is hosting the 2019 Heritage Awards with a presentation and wine and cheese reception on Wednesday, Feb. 20 Tickets are $10 and available at Eventbrite. More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/2058383344250496/.

The Hotel Eldorado has a very special High Tea planned for Feb. 23, details at https://www.facebook.com/events/402791737121223/.

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society has partnered with Kelowna Arts Council to bring a double-feature concert to wrap things up on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Benvoulin Heritage Church. The concert features Shamma Sabir, John McMahon, Dave Favell and Graham and Aaron Ord. Tickets are only $20 and details can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/533417013817593/.

