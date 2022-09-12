The City of Kelowna is looking for Block Connectors. (Photo pixabay)

Help bring neighbours together with Block Connector program

The City of Kelowna is looking for people to become Block Connectors.

These are residents committed to connecting face-to-face with the closest households on their block or apartment floor by building connections with and among neighbours, hosting socials, and inspiring neighbours to share their skills, passions, and talents with one another.

Residents interested in joining the Block Connector program can learn more by attending a free virtual information session Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Those who register will have access to Community of Practice (CoP) sessions. The CoP sessions are small, interactive groups of Block Connectors who connect virtually every month to share experiences, tools, and ideas in order to connect and build community on their block.

Participants will also receive information and training on how to enhance safety in their neighbourhood from members of the city’s Community Safety team.

More information is available on the City of Kelowna website.

