A low-flying helicopter hovers above an orchard near O’Keefe Road pushing extreme cold air away from the ground Feb. 12, 2021, during a cold snap. (John Olafson - Contributed)

Helicopters combat cold in Vernon orchards

Morning Star reader captures image of low-flying helicopter protecting cherry trees

Area residents may have spotted a helicopter overhead during the cold snap last week.

John Olafson caught this image of a helicopter flying over a cherry orchard near O’Keefe Road Friday, Feb. 12.

“It was being used to move the extreme cold air from the ground in order to protect the root systems of the young trees that had no snow cover,” Olafson told the Morning Star.

