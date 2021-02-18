Helicopters combat cold in Vernon orchards

A low-flying helicopter hovers above an orchard near O’Keefe Road pushing extreme cold air away from the ground Feb. 12, 2021, during a cold snap. (John Olafson - Contributed)

Area residents may have spotted a helicopter overhead during the cold snap last week.

John Olafson caught this image of a helicopter flying over a cherry orchard near O’Keefe Road Friday, Feb. 12.

“It was being used to move the extreme cold air from the ground in order to protect the root systems of the young trees that had no snow cover,” Olafson told the Morning Star.

Do you have a photo you want to share with the Vernon Morning Star? Send us an email to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com.

READ MORE: Cherry growers hope to avoid helicopter use

READ MORE: Ice skaters flock to North Okanagan lakes, one falls through

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.