Health, safety and truth focus of Salmon Arm’s Rise Up Indigenous Wellness

Fundraiser gala Sept. 29 to screen film about Canadian residential schools, Bones of Crows

A Shuswap Indigenous organization is recognizing the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by hosting a gala and film viewing.

Rise Up Indigenous Wellness works in the Shuswap area to work collaboratively with the region’s Indigenous population to support and train community members and offer programs and services.

Workshops and staff training take the path towards reconciliation, said Rise Up’s Launa Payne.

The Canadian film Bones of Crows will play at the Salmar Classic Theatre as part of a fundraising gala on Friday, Sept. 29. The film returns to Salmon Arm after playing once or twice before, guessed Payne, adding Rise Up remains excited to share the “multi-generational epic drama grounded in historical truth.”

“We chose it because it’s the story between Kamloops Indian Residential School and St. Mary’s in Mission, so there’s local impact.”

Payne also has a personal connection as her grandmother attended St. Mary’s.

Health is a main priority for Rise Up, as the group acknowledges the medicine wheel and works to relieve poverty by offering access to traditional food security methods and supporting communities, and connecting youth and families with traditional teachings that are land-based.

The fundraiser is to support upcoming programming Rise Up is working on with the City of Salmon Arm, as well as internal programs. Everything offered is barrier-free, said Payne, so Indigenous youth and families can access food security information, youth camps, women’s retreats and other workshops.

Building safer communities within Salmon Arm and the Shuswap is a focus, as is building girls’ empowerment by teaching about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and how to avoid abusive relationships. ‘On the land camps’ teach youth to reconnect with Indigenous culture outdoors.

The gala will also include Indigenous inspired appetizers, mocktail drinks, an Indigenous drumming showcase and a silent auction.

Space is limited due to the capacity of the theatre. Contact indigenousriseup@gmail.com or call 250-833-8983 to order tickets.

