Have your cake, and eat it too at downtown Kelowna YMCA’s 5th birthday

Free workouts and more at party

All are welcome to the downtown Kelowna YMCA’s fifth birthday party.

Free mini-health assessments for seniors, workouts, games and refreshments will all be on hand at the Sept. 16 event at 505 Doyle Avenue from 10a.m.-2p.m.

Coined as a “kids-style birthday party for adults”, there will be a pinata, $2,000 in prizes, and even cake. Inside the pinata will be winnings like a stay at the Eldorado Resort, a dinner and movie experience at Bernie’s Supper Club & Cinema, a wine tour with Roots & Vines, and golf experiences at Shadow Ridge Golf Club.

The health assessments can be done between 10a.m.-11a.m.

The first 400 to show up will get goody bags.

