Hard work pays off for Vernon crime analyst

Kathryn Jacobson, sole analyst for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, wins provincial honour from peers

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP crime analyst Kathryn Jacobson (second from left) is presented the B.C. RCMP Criminal Analysis Program’s Most Hardworking Individual award from program manager Jorda Metcalfe (left), and receives congratulations from Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher. (City of Vernon photo)

From Day 1 on the job 12 years ago, Kathryn Jacobson has been a tireless worker for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

She is the detachment’s lone criminal analyst. Jacobson’s role within the RCMP consists of research, collating, evaluating and analyzing information from a number of sources to develop intelligence products that police officers, management and other stakeholders in decision making.

Jacobson provides guidance and recommendations to further intelligence and criminal investigations.

With Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher standing by, Jacobson was presented with the B.C. RCMP Criminal Analysis Program’s Most Hardworking Analyst Award at the regular meeting of Vernon council Monday, March 14.

“The award recognizes individuals demonstrating diligence, perseverance and work ethic in conducting tactical, operational or strategical analysis in support of intelligence, prevention or enforcement activities,” said Jorda Metcalfe, manager of the B.C. RCMP Criminal Analysis Program.

Jacobson has helped identify crime groups and crime sprees which have led to many arrests, not only in the North Okanagan but throughout the Southeast District.

“She is well-liked and well-known among her fellow analysts,”said Metcalfe. “She’s kind, passionate and a pleasure to work with.”

