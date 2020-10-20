Junction 3 Coffeehouse in Osoyoos has found a creative way for customers to enjoy a cup of coffee outdoors in their own safe bubble. (Junction 3 photo)

Hangout in your own personal bubble at this South Okanagan cafe

Osoyoos cafe gets creative under COVID-19 restrictions

An Osoyoos cafe has come up with a creative way for you to enjoy a cup of coffee and treats safely in your own bubble — literally.

Junction 3 Coffeehouse has installed heated and lit bubble domes outside of their cafe on Main Street.

“People are more comfortable being outside right now so my business partner and I were looking for creative ways to keep our customers happy and safe during the colder months,” said Junction 3 owner Sara Van Der Hoeven. “We looked into glass houses but that would require more than these igloos, which are temporary enclosures.”

In keeping with Dr. Bonnie Henry’s request of having people stay within their bubble, Van Der Hoeven said her bubble domes do exactly that and more.

“The bubbles fit a maximum of six people. We’ve installed little fireplaces and lights. It’s really cozy and quite a pretty experience. The bubbles have become quite an attraction,” she said.

Van Der Hoeven has ordered two more bubble domes and is thinking of increasing the evening hours to the coffee shop.

READ MORE: Osoyoos looks at winter patios during pandemic

“The igloos are heated so we can keep them going through winter. It’s something fun to do, to come and have a warm drink and food, in the comfort of your bubble,” she said.

So far it is first come, first gets a bubble. But if it gets really popular, they may start taking reservations.

“We do have one reservation for this Saturday. A couple who had their first date at our coffee shop six months ago want to celebrate their anniversary in a bubble,” said Van Der Hoeven.

“We think that’s pretty cool.”

Junction 3 Coffeehouse opened May 2, during a global pandemic. Van Der Hoeven said they were all set to open in March.

“And then COVID happened and we said, ‘What are we going to do?’”

Van Der Hoeven decided to open in May, turning her cafe into a take out window.

“We’ve never opened the inside to the public yet,” she said.

The people of Osoyoos immediately welcomed the coffee shop into the community.

“The people who live and work here are so amazing. We love where we live,” she added.

Quickly, people were coming to Junction 3 to get their java fix on a regular basis.

“What we witnessed was something really special,” said Van Der Hoeven.

“It was May, so people had been locked in their houses for so long, we were all craving conversation. These people who didn’t know one another before, started coming for coffee and sticking around to talk, six feet apart, of course.”

Those same people became friends who now meet for coffee regularly, she said.

Van Der Hoeven said their flat whites and lattes are pretty popular as are her homemade cinnamon buns.

You can order online before you arrive, too.

“Grab a seat in a bubble and have your morning coffee ready for you when you arrive,” she said.


Junction 3 Coffeehouse in Osoyoos has found a creative way for customers to enjoy a cup of coffee outdoors in their own safe bubble. (Junction 3 photo)
