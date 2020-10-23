Habitat for Humanity Okanagan receives $10,000 donation

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has received a generous gift recently.

Smithson Employment Law Corporation’s Robert Smithson dropped by the Kelowna ReStore with a $10,000 donation with the goal to support the charity’s next housing build.

“More and more, within our local community and beyond, the importance for families to access stable housing is apparent,” Smithson said.

Andrea manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, said they are very grateful for the donation.

“Habitat would normally have been the charity of choice for several fundraising events that were cancelled due to COVID-19 and we are still recovering from pandemic-related store closures last spring,” she said.

“We recently started the build in Lake Country so this support couldn’t come at a better time.”

The charity runs four ReStores in the Okanagan, which sells donated recycled products to support Habitat’s build program.

Currently, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is building four affordable homes in Lake Country.

