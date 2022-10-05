A family of three in their new home in Lake Country: (from left) Ariela, Alicia (mom) and Miguel. (Jacqueline Gelineau - BlackPress Media)

A family of three in their new home in Lake Country: (from left) Ariela, Alicia (mom) and Miguel. (Jacqueline Gelineau - BlackPress Media)

Habitat for Humanity gives the keys to a happy future in Lake Country

Eight families were given the keys to their new homes in Lake Country on Oct. 5

The lives of eight families were changed on Oct. 3, after being handed the keys to their new homes.

Habitat for Humanity hosted a key ceremony in Lake Country to highlight the hard work that their teams have put into the builds, and to provide an opportunity for the recipients of the homes to see the builds in the final stages of completion.

One triplex was available for a tour.

It will be the new home to a single mother, her two teenage children and a cat named Fluffy.

The family had seen their home at various stages of development, but during the key ceremony, they had the opportunity to do a final walk through their completed home.

Other than their bedrooms, the teens were most excited for the deep bathtub, where they will be able to wash Fluffy.

After being selected for the project, the family waited, eagerly, for nearly two years until the build was completed. In addition to the keys to a new house, homeowners are given financial education and set up with a mortgage payment method that matches their income.

Andres Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity, said their organization received more than 400 applications for the eight townhomes being built. She said a fourplex is now scheduled to go in across the street from the townhomes which will house even more deserving families.

Manifold said that 416 homes have been built across Canada, in partnership with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

“The problem of housing affordabillty in the Okanagan is a reality, and real action is needed. As the unaffordability crisis worsens, the urgency for more affordable housing goes hand in hand,” Manifold said.

“ Each of these families that we welcome to their homes in Lake Country represent the solution to this growing housing need.”

