THE GREAT PUMPKIN Billy Boerboom shows a huge pumpkin he grew. The pumpkin is now on display at The Apple Barn on Jones Flat Road. Please see related story on Page A8 (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Growing cherries, apples, pears — and big pumpkins

Boerboom worked to produce a massive melon from his Summerland farm

When Billy Boerboom planted pumpkins at his farm in spring, he wanted to see how big a single pumpkin could grow.

When he harvested the massive melon last week, he had it weighed. The pumpkin tipped the scales at 337 kilograms or 744 pounds.

He now has the pumpkin on display at The Apple Barn on Jones Flat Road.

Growing the pumpkin was a goal Boerboom had set for himself.

To grow the pumpkin, he did a lot of research and then ordered a special variety of seeds. After that, he tended the patch and watched the pumpkin grow… and grow… and grow.

READ ALSO: Flaming pumpkins set to fly in Summerland

READ ALSO: Ready, aim, fire: Penticton residents invited to shoot exploding pumpkins

At the end of July, it was the size of a typical pumpkin used for carving.

If freezing temperatures had come a few days later than they did, Boerboom believes the pumpkin would have topped 450 kg. or 1,000 lbs.

For Boerboom, growing the large pumpkin was one of the things he enjoys about farming.

“I love a challenge. I love to try new things,” he said.

Boerboom grew up in a farming family. His parents had moved to Canada from the Netherlands in 1976 and soon started farming in Summerland.

In 1980, Boerboom started farming with his father, and in 1990, he started Windmill Garden Centre.

The Apple Barn was opened in 2001 as a way to sell good product at a fair price.

Today, Boerboom grows apples, cherries and pears on five hectares or 13 acres. The fruit is sold at The Apple Barn and to customers in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

“I was destined to do this,” Boerboom says about farming. “I’ve grown things my whole life.”

In addition to his work as a farmer, Boerboom is involved in the community and has supported local causes and initiatives. He has also been a volunteer firefighter for the past 30 years.

“It’s a real good feeling when you give back,” he said. “I think it’s so important to give back to a wonderful community.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women, girls in Shuswap demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

Just Posted

Fire erupts in dump truck on McCurdy Road

The driver dumped the load at the corner of McCurdy and Mayfair Road

Police investigating sudden death in Lake Country

It’s unclear if the death of a man in his 90s is criminal in nature

West Kelowna resort denies being fined after six bears destroyed

‘We are good with the compliance,’ said the resort’s operations manager

Drivers warn of slippery conditions on the Coquihalla

Snow is falling at the Summit of the Coquihalla

Police investigating suspicious fire at Airport Inn in Lake Country

Twenty-four firefighters responded to the call around 2 a.m.

Memorial remembers North Okanagan’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

North Okanagan patients benefit from new staff and equipment

New physiatrist and much-needed equipment at VJH

Growing cherries, apples, pears — and big pumpkins

Boerboom worked to produce a massive melon from his Summerland farm

Workshops give North Okanagan businesses a boost

Small Business Week celebrated by Community Futures

Shuswap voter unhappy with polling times that don’t allow him to vote

Resident thinks with technology available polls should be open more days

RDOS issues 405 building permits in first nine months of 2019

Construction activity higher this year than during same period last year

Summerland Steam face North Okanagan Knights in two games

Junior B hockey teams compete in regular season action

COLUMN: Province’s hot springs are a gift from nature

What a joy to watch someone slip into the springs and see the stress and strain melt from their face

LETTER: Bylaws needed for short-term rentals

There are still no bylaws in Summerland regarding where short-term rental units are allowed

Most Read