Grizzli Winery throws Halloween family bash

Safe and fun for children attend Grizzli Winery this Halloween

This Halloween bring the little ones to Halloweenie at Grizzli Winery for some crafts, treats and fun.

The family and pet-friendly Halloween event is taking place indoors and is a safe, bright environment for children to play, face paint and colour at.

Angela Rafter with Grizzli Winery is the organizer of the event and said it was created with families in mind.

“It’s a chance to dress up, in a safe and warm environment,” said Rafter. “ e’re also welcoming the four-legged family members as well, so bring your pets along in costume.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at 2550, Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

For more information go to 250-769-6789 or hello@grizzliwinery.com

