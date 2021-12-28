Greater Vernon chips in with Christmas tree disposal options

Residents of Vernon, B.X. and Coldstream can dispose of fresh Christmas trees at the St. John’s Ambulance vacant lot at 47th Avenue and 20th Street until Jan. 17. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon, Coldstream, B.X. residents can drop off at lot off 47th Avenue and 20th Street until Jan. 17

Vernon, Coldstream and B.X. residents are encouraged to recycle their fresh Christmas trees, free of charge, through the disposal program on until Jan. 17.

Trees can be dropped off at St. John’s Ambulance lot (vacant lot at the northeast corner of 47th Avenue and 20th Street). Once collected, trees are chipped and used to create composting material called RDNO-Gro.

To help ensure your tree is chipped and recycled properly, remember to remove lights, decorations and tree stands.

Other yard waste, commercial trees, artificial trees, trees with flocking/tinsel/spray foam or general garbage will not be accepted at the drop-off site.

Christmas trees can also be taken to the Greater Vernon Diversion & Disposal facility.

Christmas trees will not be picked up with your residential waste and will not be accepted in the community food compost collection bins.

Residents should transport all other yard waste directly to the Diversion & Disposal facility. The community food compost collection bins only accept household food scraps (including vegetable, fruit, meat, and bone scraps), and do not accept commercial materials, any kind of metal, plastic, glass, Styrofoam or pet waste.

“Alternatively, you may also leave your Christmas tree in your backyard garden as a wildlife habitat,” the city said. “Leaving the tree can provide habitat for small critters and birds during winter months, especially on cold nights and during winter storms.

“By spring, the tree will lose most of its needles and can be cut into smaller pieces to be included with yard waste or allowed to compost. This could help provide valuable organic materials for your garden.”

For additional details and more information, visit the city’s website, vernon.ca, or call 250-549-6757.

