Grant to ease grumbling of little bellies in Kelowna

Hunger doesn’t take the weekend, or the summer, off.

The BC Community Gaming Grant has provided $97,500 in funding for students who still need food when school is out in the Okanagan.

With the grant, the team at Food for Thought can continue to send out over 3,500 meals to children each week.

For some children, their most reliable meals are those given to them at school, so on summer break food insecurity becomes a reality.

Food for Thought provides snacks and meals through the Starfish Backpack Program.

“A hungry student is not equipped to learn and it’s imperative to the success of a child to have nutritious food. With the help of BC Community Gaming Grant, we are changing that,” said Hope for the Nations in a release.

Food for Thought is a not-for-profit organization working under the umbrella of Hope for the Nations, a charity founded in Kelowna 28 years ago.

One in five kids in B.C. are living with hunger, and over 5,900 children are currently living in food-insecure homes in the Okanagan.

The funding will be used to give children food for their cupboards, healthy meals and easy to follow recipes.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityCharity and DonationsFoodFood and Drink