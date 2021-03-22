Grand Forks’ Jayda G was nominated for best dance track at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Photo by Lou Jasmine, courtesy of This Is Music, Ltd.

Grand Forks’ Jayda G was nominated for best dance track at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Photo by Lou Jasmine, courtesy of This Is Music, Ltd.

Grand Forks’ Jayda G celebrates Grammy nomination

The celebrity DJ/vocalist recently left home, bound for a Toronto studio

Grand Forks’ celebrity DJ and vocalist Jayda Guy capped a bizarre, COVID-twisted year with a Grammy nomination for her hit dance track, “Both of Us.”

Guy, who performs as Jayda G, had been launched to fame within electronic dance circles following her live-streamed performance at Amsterdam’s Dekmantle festival in 2017.

READ MORE: Shambhala named best music festival in North America

It was a pivotal moment in her music career. But Guy said she was so nervous about the nasty reception handed to so many young DJs who play Dekmantle’s “Boiler Room” stage that she almost balked at the opportunity.

“Especially as a woman, you take so much [abuse],” she explained.

Ignoring the haters, Guy said she rose to the challenge, crushing her set.

“Everything changed after that,” she recalled. Fast-forward to 2019 and Guy had realized two further milestones, including and especially her debut album, aptly dubbed “Significant Changes.”

The title is a research jargon — one that peppered the master’s thesis on the effects of pollutants on West Coast killer whales she’d published the year before. “There’s not a lot of music producers with a background in environmental toxicology,” she laughed, crediting the teachers at Grand Forks Secondary School who’d encouraged her to pursue her love of science.

The electronic dance scene has been on hiatus since COVID-19 reached pandemic status last March. Once a regular on the Euro and British club scenes, Guy said she went from performing roughly twice a week to nursing a case of COVID in her London flat.

Her adopted city was a scary, depressing place by the time she recovered, so she decided to come home. She’s laid low for the past three months, drawing inspiration for her new vocal tracks, she said.

She certainly wasn’t expecting to be put up for a Grammy in 2021. “I feel really honoured that they recognized me,” she said. “It was always a goal of mine — one of those things you wish for but don’t allow yourself to believe is realistic.”

She was happy on Sunday, March 14, when the award for best dance recording went to Montreal producer, Kaytranada. “He deserved it,” she said.

Guy left her mother’s home in Grand Forks on Monday, March 22, bound for some long-awaited studio work in Toronto.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country teen heals horses while inspiring others

Just Posted

A vehicle incident on Highway 97A near Evergreen Street and Meadow Crescent closed the road for almost an hour Sunday evening. (Google Maps image)
One taken to hospital after truck rolls in Enderby

Impaired driving investigation conducted in Sunday night’s single-vehicle crash

Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP respond to a dumpster fire in the 4000 block of 32nd Street Monday morning, March 22, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon crews douse dumpster fire

Small blaze not threatening any structures

Passenger numbers at Kelowna International Airport have dropped by 3.8 per cent year-over-year for the month of January due to fears about the coronavirus. (Paul Clarke - Photo)
Recent Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

WestJet flight 711 had an exposure onboard

Vernon’s Kevin Morin and Michelle Stewart, with their twin boys Acadion and Chiron. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family as they wait in Vancouver for a medical diagnosis on Chiron. (GoFundMe photo)
GoFundMe launched for Vernon family

Michelle Stewart and Kevin Morin await diagnosis on one of their twin boys

Lumby Para-Alpine skier Logan Leach (left, with guide Caele Kassa of Vernon) races to silver at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Leach is a finalist for Sport BC’s Athlete with a Disability Award that will be presented virtually Thursday, March 25, at the 54th annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards. (Facebook photo)
Lumby skier up for provincial honour

Visually impaired Logan Leach up for Athlete with a Disability at 54th annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards to be presented Thursday

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

https://www.instagram.com/wildskysisters/
Wild Sky Sisters: Cosmic unconditional love

Pisces Season: The time of the mystic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Grand Forks’ Jayda G was nominated for best dance track at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Photo by Lou Jasmine, courtesy of This Is Music, Ltd.
Grand Forks’ Jayda G celebrates Grammy nomination

The celebrity DJ/vocalist recently left home, bound for a Toronto studio

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Highway 3 closed near Manning Park

No detour is available

Most Read