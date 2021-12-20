Grand Forks’ Can Can dancers trot out Christmas flash mobs

A Can Can troupe in Grand Forks, B.C. performed flash mobs at brightly-decorated homes around the city Saturday night, Dec. 18.
Dancers from Les Folles Jambettes, whose name translates from the French into “the crazy-legged girls,” showed up at around seven homes whose Christmas decorations amply displayed residents’ holiday spirit. In some cases, the dancers tipped off households, but most audiences were caught by surprise.
After driving to each home, the dancers knocked on front doors, leaving themselves less than a minute to take their places in the snow before a stereo blasted tunes from the famous Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker Suite.
Each of the dancers’ dresses, complete with battery-operated Christmas lights, took around 10 hours to make, according to Shenstone. Saturday’s flash mobs were partly funded by the Jambettes’ 2021 Civic Arts Grant, courtesy of Gallery 2 and city council.
