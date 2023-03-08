Grade 2 students feed less fortunate in Vernon

The Grade 2 students from St. James School outside of the Wholesale Grocery store after purchasing items for the Mission Food Bank. (Contributed)The Grade 2 students from St. James School outside of the Wholesale Grocery store after purchasing items for the Mission Food Bank. (Contributed)
The St. James Grade 2 class, along with teachers Mr. Royal and Mrs. Kilarski, as well as parent volunteer Julie Useda outside at the school’s blessing box. (Contributed)The St. James Grade 2 class, along with teachers Mr. Royal and Mrs. Kilarski, as well as parent volunteer Julie Useda outside at the school’s blessing box. (Contributed)

Grade 2 students at St. James School learned the valuable lesson of giving on Valentine’s Day.

The students held a fundraiser to raise money for the food bank and their own blessing box.

The kids, who were a part of Cliona Kilarski’s class, made candygram boxes to sell leading up to Feb. 14.

More than $400 was raised from the boxes, with the funds used to purchase groceries for the Upper Room Mission in Vernon and a blessing box.

A blessing box is a a free pantry that provides non perishable food, as well as hygiene items to local residents when they need them. A box has been installed at the school since 2018.

Students had been learning about how Jesus gave back to his own through prayer and fasting and they wanted to give back to their own community during the time of Lent (six weeks prior to Easter).

“The volunteers at the Mission were very surprised to see us, and so grateful for the support from the school community,” said Kilarski.

Parent volunteer Julie Useda also lent her support to the rewarding project.

EducationFood BankValentine's Day

Previous story
New café opening inside Penticton Regional Airport
Next story
‘I fell in love with it’: Salmon Arm woman always wanted to be a firefighter

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets will wear SpongeBob Squarepants jerseys on Saturday, March 18. (Kelowna Rockets/Contributed)
Is this the Krusty Krab? No it’s the Kelowna Rockets wearing Spongebob-themed jerseys

Jonathan the Tortoise. (Twitter)
Morning Start: Jonathan the Tortoise

A move by the Central Okanagan Board of Education to stop one public question/comment option is intended to dial down the rhetoric based on false allegations and politically motivated attacks at board meetings. (File photo)
Central Okanagan trustees move to silence false rhetoric

Lorence Williams was charged after an incident that resulted in a death in Rutland on May 30, 2021. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna man charged with murder denied bail

Pop-up banner image