Grab a beer at the new Lake Country Brewing

A new brewery is opening today (Feb. 2) in Lake Country.

Lake Country Brewing Company is opening at 3 p.m. and is located at #4-10058 Highway 97.

The plan for the brewery was released in June 2021. It is where Routes Grill used to be.

Lake Country Brewing is starting with a limited menu. Because of that, they are allowing people to bring outside food to enjoy with their beer.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Reggae Fusion food truck will be on location.

