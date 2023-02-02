Lake Country Brewing Co. opens at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at #4-10058 Highway 97. (@lakecountrybrewingco/Instagram)

Lake Country Brewing Co. opens at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at #4-10058 Highway 97. (@lakecountrybrewingco/Instagram)

Grab a beer at the new Lake Country Brewing

Lake Country Brewing opens today (Feb. 2) at 3 p.m.

A new brewery is opening today (Feb. 2) in Lake Country.

Lake Country Brewing Company is opening at 3 p.m. and is located at #4-10058 Highway 97.

The plan for the brewery was released in June 2021. It is where Routes Grill used to be.

Lake Country Brewing is starting with a limited menu. Because of that, they are allowing people to bring outside food to enjoy with their beer.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Reggae Fusion food truck will be on location.

READ MORE: Kelowna couple sets down roots in turning vegetarian food truck into brewery

READ MORE: Lower Mainland brewery expanding to Lake Country

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerBeerCraft beerCraft BreweriesKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna couple sets down roots in turning vegetarian food truck into brewery
Next story
UPDATE: Early spring forecast by Okanagan Okie

Just Posted

Several types of Kelowna’s indoor recreation facilities are at or near capacity, while others are reaching the end of their functional lives. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna indoor rec facilities lacking, but residents willing to invest in their future

Nicole Frey feeds animals across the world through the Animal Food Bank. (contributed)
Spread the love in Kelowna, sponsor a heart for the Animal Food Bank

Starbright Child Development Centre is set to close at the end of June. (Photo/Starbright)
Takin’ it to the streets: Rally for Kelowna’s Starbright this weekend

Okanagan College’s servers were hacked in January. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College ‘did not entertain conversations’ about paying ransom

Pop-up banner image