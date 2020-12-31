Goodbye 2020

Let us ring in 2021 with good health for all

In a year unlike any other, the Vernon Morning Star is looking back at the bright side of 2020.

Follow us online, or check out your weekly newspaper, to see some of the positive work, activities and accomplishments in our community.

Check back for more good news as we say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in 2021.

From all of us at the Morning Star and Black Press – thank you for continuing to choose your community newspaper as your trusted source of news and features, both in print and online.

We look forward to sharing more good stories in 2021.

READ MORE: Frontline workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message

READ MORE: Armstrong mom among top lottery winners in B.C.

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Best of 2020