The 2019 Good Citizen of the Year Carol Armstrong (middle right) with JCI Vernon members in the Winter Carnival parade. (JCI photo)

Good Citizen nominations sought in North Okanagan

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond in the community?

Now is the chance to recognize someone’s efforts of going above and beyond for their community.

The Junior Chamber International Vernon Good Citizen Committee is now accepting nominations for Vernon’s 2019 Good Citizen of the Year. Kidston and Company LLP has joined JCI Vernon as this year’s corporate sponsor. The award is given annually to celebrate and recognize an individual’s efforts in, and contribution to, our community. In 2018, Carol Armstrong received the award.

READ MORE: Carol Armstrong names Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year

Nomination deadline is Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

“Every year we celebrate an individual who goes above and beyond for our community. They are a volunteer with a positive influence and make Vernon a better place,” said 2020 JCI Vernon President John Dent. “While many of our fine citizens fit this description we select one such individual each year to thank for their unrelenting support of our community.”

Nominations can be e-mailed to jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com or mailed to JCI Vernon (PO Box 1493, Vernon B.C. V1T 6N7). The committee is asking that all nominations include: a letter describing why the nominated candidate should receive this award, a list of their contributions, and the nominator’s contact information.

The recipient will be “surprised” with the award in late January 2020. JCI Vernon will proudly escort the recipient in the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Feb. 8. The JCI Vernon Good Citizen Award will be officially presented at the Winter Breakout on Feb. 12.

READ MORE: Armstrong woman wins dream home

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up the Shuswap

Just Posted

Kelowna provisional budget approved with 4.15 % increase, 11 new cops

The increase amounts to $86 a year, or $7.17 per month, for an average single-detached home

Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Bradley Furman pled guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and luring a child under 18

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Counterfeit bills and electronics scam going around in Lake Country

Crime Stoppers and RCMP ask residents to be vigilant

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Good Citizen nominations sought in North Okanagan

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond in the community?

Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Bradley Furman pled guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and luring a child under 18

Downed power lines close North Okanagan highway

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 97A near the Esso and Tim Hortons

Most Read