Golfers tee up for kids throughout the Okanagan

Local families will be the big winners as life-changing funds are raised on the greens across the valley.

The Capri CMW Insurance Golf 4 Kids tees off in Kelowna Aug. 10, Vernon Aug. 11 and Penticton Aug. 12.

With a goal of raising $75,000, the events support programs BGC Okanagan offers to children, youth and families.

“With funding from these golf events, we can provide a safe place of belonging with positive role models for children, youth, and families. A place where they can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life,” said Richelle Leckey, BGC community engagement coordinator.

Register for an afternoon of fun and fundraising taking place Wednesday at Harvest Golf Club, Thursday at Spallumcheen Golf Club and Friday at Skaha Meadows Golf Course. Registration includes nine holes of golf, dinner and prizes. A silent and live auction will also take place at each event.

Funds raised mean providing someone their only meal of the day, homework help, a mental health check-in, a snack after school, a place of belonging, or giving a high five. BGC Okanagan Clubs offer access to opportunities children and youth might not find outside Club walls through their daycare, preschool, after-school, recreation, youth and family programs.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with BGC Okanagan and helping raise much-needed funds for their amazing programs and services. Supporting local kids and families is a cause close to our hearts at CapriCMW and BGC Okanagan has been making an impact in our communities for decades. Golf4Kids is back bigger and better this year with three tournaments, and we hope to see more support than ever to beat last year’s fundraising total,” said Erika Jarvis, CapriCMW marketing and communications.

To register, or for more information, visit bgco.ca/golf-tournaments.

“Through our programs we have seen many lives changed for the better. With the help from our local business community and supporters of this event, we will continue to provide a valuable service to the young people in the Okanagan. We offer many options to showcase your support by registering a team, becoming a sponsor, and/or donating to our silent auction,” said Harpreet Sidhu, BGC events specialist.

