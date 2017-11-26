GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

GivingTuesday is a movement to celebrate giving of all kinds.

It is observed on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, it falls on Nov. 28.

Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, at least in the United States, GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season.

Since 2013, the global event has united millions of Canadians to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.

From coast to coast to coast, people embrace the day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and non-profits, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbour and celebrate generosity.

So far more than 6,000 Canadian charities, businesses and community groups have used GivingTuesday to rally generosity and help make the world a better place in countless ways.

The movement was launched in Canada by GIV3 and CanadaHelps.org, and founded in the U.S. in 2012 by 92nd Street Y in partnership with the UN Foundation.

Around the globe, people participate in 98 countries including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Slovenia, Tanzania, the UK and more.

