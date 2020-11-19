H.O.P.E. Outreach Vernon volunteers accept a donation of warm clothes from the community, facilitated by Give LUCK, a local group working to connect donors with those in need. (Give LUCK photo)

Give LUCK spreads hope in Vernon

Local ladies making sure donations end up where they are needed most this time of year

Local charities have taken a big hit in 2020, due to health regulations that have cancelled events and postponed fundraisers. But one Vernon group is working hard to ensure needs are met for those most vulnerable this year.

Give LUCK are influencers of Love, Understanding, Compassion and Kindness in the community by connecting those who want to give, no matter how big or small, to the charity that would be most suitable for the person in need but also to what is closest to their heart.

“We have been fortunate enough to have had many people contact us to find out more information about all the local charities and stores and we hope to be able to collect donations either used or new and be able to give to whomever in our community that is needing it most,” Give LUCK co-founder Myrika Godard said.

Godard and Tanya Price have been contacting local charities/non profits and asking how they can help?

“We love to learn how each place helps our community and want to know the real stories and how they are helping our local community,” said Godard.

They are heartened to see that plenty of people have already been giving donations to the Give LUCK trailer located at 6074 Star Rd., and also in person.

“Then we are the lucky ones that get to do the donating and linking the correct item to the place in need.”

With the holiday season approaching, it’s hoped that the community’s giving spirit will shine even brighter during this difficult year. Anyone with items, new or used, that they think someone would benefit from, is asked to bring them to the trailer.

The two ladies, both with their own families, will take it and make sure it is donated to where it needs to go.

“We like to take out the hard work of researching all of the places there are to help and really focus on helping the small local places that are helping our local community,” Godard said.

These women are even going above and beyond the task of linking donors with charities and they are braving a night in the cold in support of homeless youth.

They are taking part in the Thursday, Nov. 19 Sleep Out for the Covenant House fundraiser. In doing so they are giving up their beds and sleeping outside for the night.

“The best part about it is that Tanya’s two teenage girls (Braxton and Aisha) will also be joining us which makes it even more special to see young youth helping out other youth,” said Godard. “We are proud to be participating but it really hits home knowing that we are worried about how cold it will be the one night… yet our homeless youth have to do this every night.”

You can follow along with the girls via their Instagram page, give_luck. You can also support them at www.sleepout.orh/participant/Give-LUCK

To date, Give LUCK has been working on collecting warm clothes for those in need, and they recently delivered a number of items to the H.O.P.E. Outreach team’s storage unit in Vernon.

They have also been collecting specialized gift bags from schools and delivering warm scarves and special messages to those in need.

Special bags with goodies, decorated by children with special personalized messages, are also being collected and delivered.

Myrika Godard and Tanya Price are the founders of Give LUCK, a local group working to connect donors with those in need. (Give LUCK photo)
