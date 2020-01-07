This big ole’ ape has been seen joyriding around town after, after allegedly fleeing New York City.

Penticton goes bananas after giant fake gorilla spotted in truck

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Add King Kong to the list of retirees living in the Okanagan.

A giant gorilla has been spotted cruising around Penticton in the back of a trailer, on Monday. He was last seen leaving Penticton Plaza, potentially on his way home from a beer run.

Sources say, the gorilla was very aggravated after learning the liquor store did not carry banana beer.

He allegedly settled for a case of IPA’s before peeling towards Kaleden.

Reports indicate that the gorilla once spent some time at the Penticton Rona before moving to Oliver, his current residence is unknown.

