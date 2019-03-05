Fruits and vegetables grown in my garden. (Citizen file)

Get healthy this March during nutrition month

Join Interior Health celebrate healthy eating habits for ‘March Nutrition Month’

Interior Health is educating people about healthy foods and eating habits for March Nutrition Month.

The goal is to celebrate dieticians across Canada and help people discover ways food can improve their health and prevent dietary issues.

According to Interior Health, lot of people find it difficult to find a good nutritional balance which fits their budget and lifestyles.

If you’re having trouble knowing what to put on your grocery list, Interior Health encourages people to see a dietician and participate in the ‘Nutrition Month Challenge’ and share photos of yourself, friends and family demonstrating ways you eat healthy and what nutrition means to you.

Use the hashtag #NutritionMonth and tag Interior Health on social media pages and they will be posting individuals healthy eating stories on their social pages during March.

For more information on health tips or nutrias recipes visit www.nutritionmonth2019.ca or speak with a Registered Dietitian at HealthLink BC by calling 8-1-1.

