Generosity of Kelowna-Lake Country residents overwhelms Salvation Army

The non-profit exceeded its fundraising goal by more than $100,000

COVID-19, wildfires and flooding did not dampen the generosity of Kelowna and Lake Country residents in 2021.

While the Salvation Army experienced a 4o per cent increase in demand for services over the holiday season, it was met by donations exceeding $813,000. The goal was $700,000.

“We are again grateful and humbled by the support from the community, and how so many continue to respond to those in need,” said Major Mark Wagner, Lead Pastor of The Salvation Army Kelowna Community Church. “These past two years have been difficult for so many. We are so blessed to live in a community that cares for one another and that strives to give hope, at Christmas, and throughout the fires, floods, and the pandemic.”

Wagner arrived in Kelowna to take over as lead pastor in August, at the height of wildfire season.

“I sort of hit the ground running in terms of my experience in 2021,” he added. “We were short-staffed and things were quite hectic.”

Approximately 500 families accessed services offered by the Salvation Army over the holidays in 2020. That compares to about 700 families for the same period in 2021.

“That’s a fair increase just at the toy store,” explained Wagner. “Our regular food bank was also running, and probably another 160 people came in there. It was a busy time, we served over 800 families all totalled, and about 1,200 children.”

As to why demand was up, Wagner added it’s a question he gets asked a lot.

“I think you might have to be a sociologist or statistical researcher to look at all of the categories and see where all of the increases came from,” said Wagner. “We don’t have the capacity, we just know the need was definitely up.”

