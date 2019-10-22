BC SPCA: From walking dogs to sponsoring galas

The Canadian Jewelry Exchange is a sponsor for this year’s gala

With just two weeks away until the BC SPCA gala local sponsor Canadian Jewelry Exchange is prepping to attend for the first time.

Employee Dilpreet Deu’s grandmother lived near the Vernon BC SPCA shelter and when she was younger she used to volunteer to walk dogs.

“Volunteering was huge in our family and one thing I got to always do was go and volunteer and walk dogs,” she said. “All of our dogs are from the BC SPCA so it holds a special place in my heart.”

Now Deu and the crew from Canadian Jewelry Exchange will not only attend their first BC SPCA gala but they will also be a sponsor.

There are seven employees at the Canadian Jewelry Exchange and between them there are nine dogs, some of which get to hangout at the business from time-to-time.

“It was a really easy and natural choice for us to sponsor the gala,” said Deu.

Last year the BC SPCA gala set a new fundraising record of more than $161,000 for the Kelowna shelter.

For more information on the BC SPCA Offleashed Gala click here.

