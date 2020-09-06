Garage sale enthusiasts can check out virtual Vernon event

One of the most important fundraisers for Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is moving online. Residents can participate in the virtual Mega Garage Sale starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. (Photo submitted)

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre annual fall garage sale is moving forward this month with a unique and fun change.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, folks are invited to join the Alan Brooks Nature Centre Mega Garage Sale.

“You will be able to do your garage sale browsing and shopping in the comfort of your own home, without having to fight the crowds,” said Cheryl Hood, ABNC manager. “We will have our usual wide variety of treasures from furniture, to dishes, to collectables, to jewellery, to you name it. There is something for everyone.”

For the month of September, the centre will be posting its garage sale items every week on its Facebook group, ABNC Mega Virtual Garage Sale, and on Marketplace. If you don’t see what you’re looking for at first be sure to check our group page every week for new items.

“You can message us directly if you are interested in purchasing any garage sale treasures. Please be patient with us, messages will be monitored by volunteers,” said Hood. “We will respond to your message within 24 hours.”

The garage sale is one of the nature centre’s most important fundraisers. All money raised goes toward the centre’s educational and nature programs.

Here’s how to find the Virtual Garage Sale. You can find them in these ways:

● Check out the ABNC Virtual Mega Garage Sale Facebook Group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/abncvirtualgaragesale);

● Go to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Facebook page (facebook.com/AllanBrooksNatureCentre), or go to the website

(www.abnc.ca) where you will be directed to the ABNC Virtual Mega Garage Sale Facebook Group;

● Look for Allan Brooks Nature Centre garage sale items on Marketplace.

For the past 20 years Allan Brooks Nature Centre has held a major garage sale in the spring and fall, and a gala in July, but COVID-19 put a proverbial wrench in the plans along with its other events.

In lieu of the spring garage sale and gala the centre decided intimate is better so its Dinner Under the Stars event was born. Four private Dinners for 8, held at the centre under the stars, where chefs from around the world , Swiss, Japanese, Moroccan, German and, closer to home,Montreal, were auctioned off, raising a total of $22,000 to go towards supporting educational programming in schools and on-site.

