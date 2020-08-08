GALLERY: Vernon painter captures beauty of Davison Orchards in new series

Local painter Patricia Lawton is capturing scenes of Vernon’s Davison Orchards starring resident pup, Harlow, in a new series entitled See Harlow Run. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Patricia Lawton’s painting series, See Harlow Run, were transformed into cards that are available for sale at Davison Orchards. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Local painter Patricia Lawton is capturing scenes of Vernon’s Davison Orchards starring resident pup, Harlow, in a new series entitled See Harlow Run. Bob Davison, Harlow’s owner, was excited by the idea, Lawton said. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon artist Patricia Lawton was immediately enamoured when she met Harlow, the resident pooch of Davison Orchards and fur baby of Bob Davison, himself.

The painter, who has had more than 40 solo art shows over the years, decided she must capture the German Shepherd-Husky cross in her natural surroundings.

“She’s such a good dog and so well trained,” Lawton said. “She has these icy blue eyes — they’re like ice!”

Lawton decided to put brush to canvas and captured the pup’s essence, while also highlighting and immortalizing iconic scenes of the popular North Okanagan tourist destination.

Donning a beautiful diamond-encrusted engagement ring, Lawton said she and her soon-to-be husband, Walter, frequent Davison Orchards up to four or five times a week to enjoy a slice of pie and coffee at the Farmhouse Café.

“We love to sit here, look at the scenery and just relax,” she said.

So far, Lawton’s See Harlow Run series consists of three paintings — two of which are already available for sale as cards from Davison Orchard’s gift shop. But Lawton said she’s not sure how many she will do in the series.

Lawton’s career in the arts was kicked off while working in the advertising field in Vancouver where she worked as an illustrator. But she says her passion goes way back to her toddler years.

Now, in her 80s, the Vernon-based artist known for her portrait work and landscapes is enjoying the shift in subjects.

“I think people really enjoy coming here,” she said of Davison Orchards. “It’s a place where you can really relax, especially now with COVID-19. Here, you can meet outside and still catch up.”

Davison Orchards has implemented several protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of both staff and visitors.

A limited number of guests are allowed within the indoor markets at any given time, compliant with provincial health orders, and hand-sanitizing stations have been added around the grounds.

Davison Orchards is open 9-6 p.m. Monday to Sunday, while the café is open until 4 p.m. every day.

