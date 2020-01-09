GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

A family of five otters playing in the snow along the River Walk in Enderby. (Photo: Barb Tomlinson)

A group of five otters have been spotted playing around in the Shuswap River in Enderby.

Barb Tomlinson shared images of a family of otters on an Enderby Facebook page Wednesday. The otters could be seen swimming about along the Enderby River Walk.

The otters aren’t new to the area; others shared stories of previous sightings.

“Years ago when my neighbour and I skiied along the river we used to watch them slide down the snow banks into the water,” Iris Reiter said in a comment. “Such fun lovin’ little critters.”

Wondering what to call a group of otters? There are a few different collective nouns out there. As a group they’re often called a bevy, family, lodge or romp — the latter describing their playful nature. When in water they may be referred to as a raft.

While these otters appear cute, they’re also wild. For those hoping to catch a glimpse, a helpful rule of thumb is to treat their home as you’d want yours treated and keep a safe and respectful distance.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

