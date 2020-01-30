GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

The Okanagan offers some of the most beautiful wildlife, lakes and landscapes there is to see in Canada.
This morning, residents were able to capture the gorgeous sunrise in the east. From Peachland to Vernon, and beyond, shades of orange and purple lit the sky — a rarity and a privilege to experience.
According to experts, the sunrise has an orange-reddish colour when the sun is low on the horizon and the sunlight travels through more of the atmosphere. Shorter wavelengths colours (blues and violets) get scattered out. As a result, this leaves more of the longer wavelength colors like yellow, orange and red.
