GALLERY: Beaver, deer spotted around Vernon

A deer family was spotted on their afternoon stroll around East Hill Friday afternoon.
Kerry Hutter submitted the photos snapped during a bike ride around 23rd Avenue and 26th Street June 26.
Meanwhile, a “Great Canadian Big-Tailed River Rat” has been spotted at the pedestrian bridge on 33rd Avenue in downtown Vernon.
Facebook user Nik Vishschraper shared a photograph of the Canadian icon along with a detailed map.
“I’ve seen him a few times. He’s not shy at all, just sits there and lets you take pictures,” Vischscraper wrote.
